Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Trimmed by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,192 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.1% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $42,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.60. 16,085,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,370,535. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.49. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $383.50.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.