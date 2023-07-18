Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1,242.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.3% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,979,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,370,535. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $383.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $355.76 and its 200-day moving average is $329.49.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

