Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Sets New 1-Year High at $93.48

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.48 and last traded at $93.46, with a volume of 16863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.49.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

