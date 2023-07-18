Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for July 18th (AVDX, BSQR, CABA, CDW, CPSH, DCP, DCT, DHC, FHN, FISV)

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX). They issued a positive rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN). Robert W. Baird issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO). They issued an outperform rating and a $16.30 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV). They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Macquarie started coverage on shares of SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY). Macquarie issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SES-imagotag Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:SRBEF). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS). William Blair issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). The firm issued a sell rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

