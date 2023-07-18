Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,478 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 72% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,600 put options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.06.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,832,180.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 295,836 shares of company stock valued at $77,005,488. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hershey Price Performance
NYSE:HSY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $239.84. 1,278,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,315. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.30. Hershey has a 1 year low of $211.49 and a 1 year high of $276.88.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hershey Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.
About Hershey
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.
Featured Stories
