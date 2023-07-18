IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.64. 221,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $249.11. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

