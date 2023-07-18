IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $457,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,950 shares in the company, valued at $17,957,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 60,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,106. IRadimed Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.41 million, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 51.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IRadimed in the first quarter worth $59,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in IRadimed in the first quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 82.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in IRadimed in the first quarter worth $118,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

