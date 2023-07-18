iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Holdings Trimmed by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,454 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $50.31. 359,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,062,270. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $51.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1396 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

