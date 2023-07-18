iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3,847.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,159 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880,712 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,978 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,818,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.05. 1,152,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,357,357. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.42. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

