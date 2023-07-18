iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Stake Increased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises 0.9% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICF traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.56. The company had a trading volume of 146,541 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.71. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

