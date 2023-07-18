iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 212.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 297,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,587 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $122,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $454.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,720. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $454.33. The firm has a market cap of $338.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $431.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

