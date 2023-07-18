iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.11. 1,487,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.80. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

