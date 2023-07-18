iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Bought by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.62. 51,912 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.