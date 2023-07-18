iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.25

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.25 and last traded at $98.25, with a volume of 644121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.93.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
