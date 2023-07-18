iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.25

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.25 and last traded at $98.25, with a volume of 644121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

