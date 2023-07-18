iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,155,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,058,902. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.30. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

