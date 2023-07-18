iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.22

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 104151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

