iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.38. 1,690,382 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.62. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.