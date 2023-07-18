iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $249.29

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $249.29 and last traded at $249.26, with a volume of 128418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $248.45.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $395,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.