iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,034,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100,052 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,585,000 after buying an additional 39,367 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 170,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after buying an additional 82,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,914,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SOXX traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $531.96. The company had a trading volume of 723,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,654. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $483.69 and a 200-day moving average of $443.04. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $533.15.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

