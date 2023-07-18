iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $164.92

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $164.92 and last traded at $164.89, with a volume of 125122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.19.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

