iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 54,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 76,189 shares.The stock last traded at $135.45 and had previously closed at $134.51.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

