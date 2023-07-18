iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Holdings Raised by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

IDU stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.15. The stock had a trading volume of 25,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,476. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $74.96 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.04 and a 200 day moving average of $83.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

