ITT (NYSE:ITT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.60

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.60 and last traded at $98.44, with a volume of 42957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

ITT Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.48.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

