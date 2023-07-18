JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Short Interest Update

JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,177,700 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the June 15th total of 4,173,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JD Logistics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of JDLGF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.67. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609. JD Logistics has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of JD Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

JD Logistics Company Profile

JD Logistics, Inc, an investment holding company, provides integrated supply chain solutions and logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers warehousing and distribution, express and freight delivery; bulky item, cold chain, and cross-border logistics; freight forwarder; and domestic and international transportation and delivery services, as well as consulting services.

