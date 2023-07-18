JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.16 and last traded at $33.18. Approximately 107,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 626,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JOYY in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOYY currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

JOYY Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.63.

JOYY Increases Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $583.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.76 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 7.77%. Equities research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in JOYY in the first quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in JOYY by 30.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Featured Articles

