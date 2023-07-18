KINNEVIK INV AB SER'B'NPV (OTCMKTS:KINNF) Shares Up 1.3%

KINNEVIK INV AB SER'B'NPV (OTCMKTS:KINNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 2,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.
KINNEVIK INV AB SER'B'NPV Stock Performance
