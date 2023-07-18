KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Raised to $15.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.07.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of KREF opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 356.67 and a current ratio of 356.67. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -260.61%.

In other news, COO W Patrick Mattson bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 245,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee bought 10,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 8,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,900.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,000 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 330.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,136,000 after buying an additional 1,013,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,154,000 after buying an additional 592,973 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $6,260,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $4,046,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

