KlayUniverse (KUT) Price Reaches $0.0826 on Exchanges

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.0826 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and $6,380.03 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.08868218 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,771.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

