Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 94,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 52,201 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julie A. Lagacy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.84 per share, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,367.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vistra Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

VST stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.45. 103,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.30). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is -105.13%.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

