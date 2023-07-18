Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 2,601 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,090 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 0.4 %

ADBE stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $519.84. 297,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $523.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $442.02 and a 200-day moving average of $388.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.