Komodo One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.24 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $35.26 million and $1.24 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00104414 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00044972 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00026857 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

