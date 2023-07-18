KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Trading Down 2.5%

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.26 and last traded at $28.34. Approximately 4,111,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 18,499,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

