Lane Generational LLC Decreases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lane Generational LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 4.1% of Lane Generational LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 25,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 77.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 46.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,587,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,486,000,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 78.7% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.00.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $598.30. The company had a trading volume of 440,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,391. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $599.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $121.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.