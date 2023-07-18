Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Hits New 52-Week High at $103.10

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.10 and last traded at $102.00, with a volume of 2673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.35.

Legrand Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.82.

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Legrand SA will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

See Also

