Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

LESL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair downgraded Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Leslie’s Stock Down 18.5 %

NASDAQ LESL opened at $5.46 on Friday. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 744.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 332,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 293,143 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 72,746 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

