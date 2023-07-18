Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.
LESL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair downgraded Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.19.
Leslie’s Stock Down 18.5 %
NASDAQ LESL opened at $5.46 on Friday. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 744.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 332,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 293,143 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 72,746 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the period.
About Leslie’s
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Leslie’s
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.