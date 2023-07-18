Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Leslie’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair cut shares of Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.19.

LESL stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Leslie’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,125,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,586,000 after acquiring an additional 251,350 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 5.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,574,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,470,000 after buying an additional 816,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,435,000 after buying an additional 2,367,168 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,540,000 after buying an additional 305,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

