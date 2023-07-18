Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,393,513 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 3,770,985 shares.The stock last traded at $5.76 and had previously closed at $5.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Leslie’s Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,125,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,586,000 after purchasing an additional 251,350 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 5.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,574,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,470,000 after purchasing an additional 816,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,168 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,540,000 after purchasing an additional 305,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

