Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $18.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $39,516.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEVI opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

