Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Short Interest Up 16.8% in June

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,070,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the June 15th total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.96. 1,889,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,100. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.38%.

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.15.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

