Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B) Director Acquires $852,000.00 in Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B – Get Free Report) Director John D. Harkey, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lions Gate Entertainment Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of LGF-B traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,041 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

