Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. Liquity USD has a market cap of $294.22 million and $3.10 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 294,478,885 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

