Lisk (LSK) Price Down 1.9% This Week

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Lisk has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $119.69 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002834 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008963 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000267 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002085 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000945 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,052,885 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

