LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on LivaNova from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LIVN stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.09. The company had a trading volume of 321,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,491. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.16. LivaNova has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $66.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $263.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 14.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

