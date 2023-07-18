Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Tops $0.0285 on Exchanges

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $59.33 million and $174,848.14 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

