Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 542,190 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 303,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 target price on Lomiko Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.
Lomiko Metals Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
About Lomiko Metals
Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.
