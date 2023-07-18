Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 1,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,340,000,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 61.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.58.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.69. 174,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,058. The firm has a market cap of $134.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $235.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.01 and a 200 day moving average of $207.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.