Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $249.00 at Truist Financial

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $229.00 to $249.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.58.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $227.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $235.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.01 and a 200 day moving average of $207.27.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

