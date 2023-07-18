Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.39

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 83532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Lucara Diamond Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$181.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.53.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana; and operates Clara Platform, a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

