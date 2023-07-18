Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. 3,321,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 12,491,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Lufax Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

