Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.11-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Main Street Capital also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.05-1.07 EPS.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $41.63. 258,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $120.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.09 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.38%.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Hovde Group raised shares of Main Street Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,197 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at $5,518,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $3,102,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 11.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.